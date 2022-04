Sunday, April 3rd 2022, 4:08 pm

By: News 9

Troopers Say Wrong-Way Crash Leaves Woman In Critical Condition

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that a woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash this weekend.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 44 near Kelley Avenue.

Troopers said the car was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of I-44.

That driver crashed head-on into a car headed westbound.

Authorities said the wrong-way driver was under the influence.