Sunday, April 3rd 2022, 6:49 pm

Highway Patrol Releases Name Of Suspect In Turner Turnpike Shootout

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the name of the suspect who died during a pursuit.

Authorities in Sedona, Arizona contacted OHP Saturday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Charles Carswell, an armed robbery suspect.

Troopers said they tracked the vehicle down in Canadian County and attempted a traffic stop, but Carswell fled the scene.

The pursuit entered the Kilpatrick Turnpike, where Carswell began firing shots at troopers. When the pursuit then entered the Turner Turnpike, troopers were able to execute a successful tactical maneuver.

The move ended the pursuit, but Carswell was able to stop the vehicle, grab a rifle and begin shooting at law enforcement.

Carswell and OHP's Tactical Team exchanged more gunfire before troopers killed Carswell.

