Sunday, April 3rd 2022, 10:53 pm

Highway Patrol Releases Name Of Suspect In Turner Turnpike Shootout

Name Of Suspect In Turner Turnpike Shootout Released By OHP

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the name of the suspect who led troopers on a pursuit through Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon. He's accused of shooting at law enforcement before they fired back, killing him.

It started when OHP was told an armed robbery suspect, 32-year-old Charles Carswell out of Sedona, Arizona was making his way through Oklahoma.

Carswell's vehicle was spotted in Canadian County and that's when he fled.

The pursuit got to the Kilpatrick Turnpike and that's when Carswell began shooting at troopers through his back window.

Troopers were finally able to use a tactical maneuver to stop the pursuit on the Turner Turnpike.

"Immediately upon (the) stop, the suspect exited the vehicle, grabbed a long rifle, and began to fire at law enforcement," said Trooper Eric Foster with OHP.

Carswell barricaded himself behind his vehicle and continued to fire his weapon.

News 9 spoke to one driver who was on her way to Tulsa before getting caught in the middle of the chaos.

"I heard the shooting, and my first initial reaction was scoot down in my chair," said Averey Brace. "I'm only a couple cars behind where all of this is happening."

Sky News 9 captured the moment troopers fired back. Carswell eventually died at the scene.

No one else was hurt during the chase.

"As law enforcement agencies, we're doing everything we can to protect the citizens and bring this incident to a close safely," said Captain Valerie Littlejohn with Oklahoma City Police.

Related: Suspect Killed After Shootout With Law Enforcement