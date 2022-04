Saturday, April 2nd 2022, 10:56 pm

Another Oklahoman is being honored in the 2023 American Women Quarters Program.

The U.S. Mint will release a "Maria Tallchief" quarter next year.

Tallchief grew up on Osage tribal land and is the granddaughter of Chief Big Heart.

She started dancing when she was 3, pursued a ballet career and is considered America's first major primary ballerina.

Former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller had her own quarter released last year.