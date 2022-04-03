Closings
MENU
LIVE
@7AM
LIVE
NOW
56°
Feels like 52°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, April 2nd 2022, 10:34 pm
By:
Justin Rudicel
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has you forecast for April 2, 2022.
Saturday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has you forecast for April 2, 2022.
Friday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Friday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Friday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has you forecast for April 2, 2022.
Friday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Friday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 1, 2022.
Lacey's Friday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Friday Morning Forecast for April 1, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
US Mint Announces Maria Tallchief Quarter
News 9
Another Oklahoman is being honored in the 2023 American Women Quarters Program. The U.S. Mint will release a "Maria Tallchief" quarter next year.
US Mint Announces Maria Tallchief Quarter
News 9
Another Oklahoman is being honored in the 2023 American Women Quarters Program. The U.S. Mint will release a "Maria Tallchief" quarter next year.
Tulsa Police Investigating After Child Hit By Gunfire During Drive-By Shooting
News On 6
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a young child was shot in a drive-by shooting. Police said it happened around 8 p.m. near 56th Street North and Peoria.
Tulsa Police Investigating After Child Hit By Gunfire During Drive-By Shooting
News On 6
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a young child was shot in a drive-by shooting. Police said it happened around 8 p.m. near 56th Street North and Peoria.
Several Cars Stuck On The Turner Turnpike During Active Shooter Situation
Anjelicia Bruton
Several cars were stuck on the Turner Turnpike during this active shooter situation. They said they weren’t sure why traffic stopped until they heard shots ring out. Troopers, officers and deputies all responded to an active shooter situation with an armed robbery suspect from Sedona, Arizona.
Several Cars Stuck On The Turner Turnpike During Active Shooter Situation
Anjelicia Bruton
Several cars were stuck on the Turner Turnpike during this active shooter situation. They said they weren’t sure why traffic stopped until they heard shots ring out. Troopers, officers and deputies all responded to an active shooter situation with an armed robbery suspect from Sedona, Arizona.
Suspect Killed After Shootout With Law Enforcement
Hunter McKee
A violent chase-turned-shootout on an Oklahoma turnpike stopped traffic for miles and left a robbery suspect dead. Police said the suspect fired several rounds at officers along the Turner Turnpike Saturday afternoon, as their vehicles are riddled with bullets.
Suspect Killed After Shootout With Law Enforcement
Hunter McKee
A violent chase-turned-shootout on an Oklahoma turnpike stopped traffic for miles and left a robbery suspect dead. Police said the suspect fired several rounds at officers along the Turner Turnpike Saturday afternoon, as their vehicles are riddled with bullets.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
US Mint Announces Maria Tallchief Quarter
News 9
Another Oklahoman is being honored in the 2023 American Women Quarters Program. The U.S. Mint will release a "Maria Tallchief" quarter next year.
Tulsa Police Investigating After Child Hit By Gunfire During Drive-By Shooting
News On 6
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a young child was shot in a drive-by shooting. Police said it happened around 8 p.m. near 56th Street North and Peoria.
Several Cars Stuck On The Turner Turnpike During Active Shooter Situation
Anjelicia Bruton
Several cars were stuck on the Turner Turnpike during this active shooter situation. They said they weren’t sure why traffic stopped until they heard shots ring out. Troopers, officers and deputies all responded to an active shooter situation with an armed robbery suspect from Sedona, Arizona.
Suspect Killed After Shootout With Law Enforcement
Hunter McKee
A violent chase-turned-shootout on an Oklahoma turnpike stopped traffic for miles and left a robbery suspect dead. Police said the suspect fired several rounds at officers along the Turner Turnpike Saturday afternoon, as their vehicles are riddled with bullets.
Residents At Burroughs Manor In Vinita Concerned About Repeat Elevator Repairs
McKenzie Gladney
Residents at a Vinita Living Center are speaking up about ongoing problems with the elevator at their apartment complex. The residents say they've been having a tough time getting around because of it.
BOK Center, Tulsa Oilers Host 1st-Ever Professional Women's Hockey Game In Oklahoma
Daniel Hawk
It was a special day at the BOK Center as the Tulsa Oilers hosted the first ever women’s professional hockey game at the arena. The Minnesota Whitecaps and the Buffalo Beauts made Tulsa home for the first time.
View More Stories