Oklahoma City Police Investigating Multiple Homicides In SW OKC

Friday, April 1st 2022, 9:24 pm

Oklahoma City police responded to multiple homicides in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening.

The first homicide happened before 6 p.m. at a convenience store.

Police confirm it happened at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of S. Western Ave.

Police say it started as an altercation between two people. One person got into a car and struck the other person with the vehicle.

“As it appears right now, this was an intentional act, but obviously it’s very early in the investigation. We are securing witnesses, looking for video evidence if there is any available to figure out exactly what happened,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

That person was taken to a local hospital where they died. The driver of the car left the scene. No arrests have been made.

The second homicide happened just after 7 p.m in the 300 block of SW 23rd St.

“There was some kind of disturbance at this residence. It appears an assault of some kind took place. That person was taken to an area hospital and died of a result of their injuries,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

A neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera described the home officers were investigating as a drug house. Police say they're focusing on what led up to this altercation and finding who was responsible.



