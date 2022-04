Friday, April 1st 2022, 8:51 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City.

It happened in the 300 block of SW 23rd St.

According to police, officers were responding to a disturbance call where they found an assault victim.

The person was taken to a local hospital where they died.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.