Oklahoma City Fire Department Collects Cans For Kids Impacted By Fire

We all have seen the hard work the Oklahoma City Fire Department puts in while battling fires, but there is so much more they do behind the scenes.

“You know we’re here for the community and not just in times of emergency, but we want to be there in times of non-emergency as well,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

One of the ways firefighters help the community is through their Aluminum Cans for Burned Children program.

“It’s a very simple program, what it is, is we ask the community to bring aluminum cans to any Oklahoma City fire station, we collect those, we take those in and redeem those,” said Fulkerson.

The money is then used to help families with children that have been affected by fire.

“If you think about it, right after a fire you’ve lost many times everything. Everything you had, and it’s just a very challenging and very trying time so to help in any way that we can is very important to us,” said Fulkerson.

Recipients are selected by the Oklahoma City Fire Department and are able to use the money for whatever they need.

“Usually, people use that to get back on their feet with some basic necessities,” said Fulkerson.

Fulkerson says the program was started about 25 years ago, and even though they have their regular supporters, there is always a need for more.

“If you have the time and you’re collecting cans or want to do so just come on down anytime, bring those with you, and we’ll be happy to show you around the fire station and let you meet some of our fire fighters and see some of the equipment while you’re here,” said Fulkerson.

“Come see us, at any time drop by any Oklahoma City fire station, we’ll be happy to take your cans and show you around,” said Fulkerson.

It’s a community service program they are proud to be a part of.

“It’s really a great program we’re able to help about three to four families per year and it means a lot to fire fighters to be able to do that,” said Fulkerson.



