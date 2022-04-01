Redbud Classic Returns In Person After 2 Years Of Virtual Competition

Friday, April 1st 2022, 5:21 pm

By: Hannah Scholl

The Redbud Classic is this weekend and after two years of being virtual, it's finally back in person.

This is the 39th edition of the Redbud and there is something for everyone to enjoy.

From cycling and foot races to the baby stroller derby and children's fun run it will be a weekend for the whole family.

This year will be the first year of the Woof Walk -- a 1-mile dog walk so even your furry friends can participate.

Vice President of the Redbud Organization, Ray Heck, says they're excited to be back in person.

"Oh my gosh, that's an understatement," he says, "Over the last two years being virtual, it was really hard on us. Everybody that's part of the Red Bud Organization is just over the moon excited about being back and being out and having fun."

But he says the biggest impact of the Redbud isn't the fun, it's their donation to charity.

Over the past 39 editions, the Redbud organization has donated over a million dollars to various charities.

This year's beneficiary is The CARE Center, a children’s advocacy center dedicated to preventing child abuse.

Heck says he's so grateful for all the volunteers who are helping and they wouldn't be able to pull the weekend off without them.