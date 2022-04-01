Suspect Identified After Edmond Police Shooting; Investigation Ongoing

Friday, April 1st 2022, 4:37 pm

Edmond police confirm that a man was shot by officers following a domestic disturbance call in the 5200 block of Lannister Road Thursday night.

According to police, officers were called just before 8 p.m.

Gabriel David Worden has been charged with two counts of felony discharge of a firearm into a dwelling, two counts of assault upon a police officer, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and on count felony pointing of a firearm.

Police say they got a second 911 call when officers were already headed to the scene.

"The calling party stated that the suspect had a gun and was loading it," Edmond PD Public Information Officer Emily Ward said.

"While on the phone with 911, the suspect began firing rounds inside the home and you could hear that."

Police say Worden then left the home and was found holding a gun by officers near Douglas and Sorghum Mill Road.

"The suspect disregarded multiple commands by the officer to drop the weapon," Ward said. "And at that point our officers shot him twice in the abdomen, he was transferred to OU medical downtown."

Worden was alert, conscious and talking when medics took him to the ER.

The officers involved have been put on routine paid administrative leave.

