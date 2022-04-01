News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 1)

Crews To Shoot Additional 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Scenes In Pawhuska

The Osage News reports Martin Scorsese and film crews will come back to Pawhuska in May to shoot more scenes for Killers of the Flower Moon. The shoot will be closed to the public, and will only involve Osage cast members and extras who have already done some filming. The movie is expected to be released in November.