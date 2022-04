Friday, April 1st 2022, 11:05 am

City Of Edmond Draws Up Growth Plan For Eastern Part Of The City

The City of Edmond expects 40,000 more people to call Edmond home over the next three decades.

City officials have come up with a growth plan, specifically for the city's east side.

There is a focus on preserving the Cross Timbers Forest and providing housing, along with mixed use developments, around the Interstate 35 corridor.

