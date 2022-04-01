News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 1)

Church Studio In Tulsa To Celebrate Leon Russel's 80th Birthday

Saturday, April 2 would have been the legendary Leon Russell's 80th birthday and, to celebrate, the Church Studio in Tulsa is holding a birthday party this weekend. We're very happy to welcome to the noon show singer Claudia Lennear who served as a backup singer not just for Russell but some of the biggest names of the 60s and 70s who will be performing for the party