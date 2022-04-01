Suspect Injured In Domestic Disturbance Call Involving Edmond Police

Friday, April 1st 2022, 7:12 am

By: News 9

A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by Edmond Police.

The call originally came into police as a domestic disturbance call around 8 p.m. Thursday night before things escalated.

A second 911 call claimed the man was loading a gun and shooting it off inside the residence.

Following that, the caller said the suspect left the home with the gun.

Officers then found the suspect shortly after, with a gun in hand near Douglas and Sorghum Mill.

This is when authorities shot the suspect, who was hit twice in the abdomen area.

At this time, the suspect's name has not been released.

This is a developing story.