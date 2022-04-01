Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
64°
Feels like 56°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, April 1st 2022, 6:43 am
By:
Lacey Swope
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for April 1, 2022.
More Like This
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for April 1, 2022.
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for April 1, 2022.
Science With Swope: Snow Shadows
Lacey Swope
On this edition of Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope tells us all about snow shadows.
Science With Swope: Snow Shadows
Lacey Swope
On this edition of Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope tells us all about snow shadows.
Jed's Friday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 1, 2022.
Jed's Friday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 1, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 31, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 31, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Lacey's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for April 1, 2022.
Science With Swope: Snow Shadows
Lacey Swope
On this edition of Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope tells us all about snow shadows.
Jed's Friday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for April 1, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for March 31, 2022.
Jed's Thursday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 31, 2022.
Jed's Wednesday Outdoor Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Outdoor Forecast for March 30, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Police Find 5 Fetuses Inside DC Home Of Self-Proclaimed ‘Anti-Abortion Activist’
Associated Press
Police found five fetuses in the home of a self-proclaimed "anti-abortion activist" who was indicted this week on federal charges alleging that she was part of a group of people who blocked access to a Washington, D.C., reproductive health center.
Police Find 5 Fetuses Inside DC Home Of Self-Proclaimed ‘Anti-Abortion Activist’
Associated Press
Police found five fetuses in the home of a self-proclaimed "anti-abortion activist" who was indicted this week on federal charges alleging that she was part of a group of people who blocked access to a Washington, D.C., reproductive health center.
Church Studio In Tulsa To Celebrate Leon Russel's 80th Birthday
News On 6
Saturday, April 2 would have been the legendary Leon Russell's 80th birthday and, to celebrate, the Church Studio in Tulsa is holding a birthday party this weekend. We're very happy to welcome to the noon show singer Claudia Lennear who served as a backup singer not just for Russell but some of the biggest names of the 60s and 70s who will be performing for the party
Church Studio In Tulsa To Celebrate Leon Russel's 80th Birthday
News On 6
Saturday, April 2 would have been the legendary Leon Russell's 80th birthday and, to celebrate, the Church Studio in Tulsa is holding a birthday party this weekend. We're very happy to welcome to the noon show singer Claudia Lennear who served as a backup singer not just for Russell but some of the biggest names of the 60s and 70s who will be performing for the party
Better Business Bureau Advice For Landscaping & Cleaning Companies
News On 6
The weather is getting warmer and many people are looking toward getting their lawns in pristine shape. if you're thinking about hiring a landscaping company, there are some things you should be aware of. Bryce Marshall with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 on Friday to talk about what to look for.
Better Business Bureau Advice For Landscaping & Cleaning Companies
News On 6
The weather is getting warmer and many people are looking toward getting their lawns in pristine shape. if you're thinking about hiring a landscaping company, there are some things you should be aware of. Bryce Marshall with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 on Friday to talk about what to look for.
Berryhill, Sapulpa Fire Crews Report No Injuries After Building Fire
News On 6
Heavy smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters worked to put out a fire burning outside a home near I-44 and Route 66 on Friday.
Berryhill, Sapulpa Fire Crews Report No Injuries After Building Fire
News On 6
Heavy smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters worked to put out a fire burning outside a home near I-44 and Route 66 on Friday.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Police Find 5 Fetuses Inside DC Home Of Self-Proclaimed ‘Anti-Abortion Activist’
Associated Press
Police found five fetuses in the home of a self-proclaimed "anti-abortion activist" who was indicted this week on federal charges alleging that she was part of a group of people who blocked access to a Washington, D.C., reproductive health center.
Church Studio In Tulsa To Celebrate Leon Russel's 80th Birthday
News On 6
Saturday, April 2 would have been the legendary Leon Russell's 80th birthday and, to celebrate, the Church Studio in Tulsa is holding a birthday party this weekend. We're very happy to welcome to the noon show singer Claudia Lennear who served as a backup singer not just for Russell but some of the biggest names of the 60s and 70s who will be performing for the party
Better Business Bureau Advice For Landscaping & Cleaning Companies
News On 6
The weather is getting warmer and many people are looking toward getting their lawns in pristine shape. if you're thinking about hiring a landscaping company, there are some things you should be aware of. Bryce Marshall with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 on Friday to talk about what to look for.
Berryhill, Sapulpa Fire Crews Report No Injuries After Building Fire
News On 6
Heavy smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters worked to put out a fire burning outside a home near I-44 and Route 66 on Friday.
MLB Umpires To Announce Replay Decisions For 1st Time
Associated Press
In addition to “Play ball!” and “Yer Out!”, big league umpires will be heard saying “Overturned!” and “Upheld!” for the first time this season.
Watch: Tara Rittler From Tulsa Kids Magazine Shares April Fools Day Recipes
News On 6
Friday is April Fools' Day, the annual excuse for pranksters to pull practical jokes on people for fun.
View More Stories