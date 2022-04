Friday, April 1st 2022, 6:34 am

A chilly Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s.

Highs for Friday will be in the 60s and 70s.

Rain and storms move in later in the day.

A few storms in southwest Oklahoma could produce small hail and damaging winds.

Trackers will monitor the storms and bring you any updates as needed.

Rain moves out Friday night and your Saturday looks beautiful, with clearing skies and lighter winds.