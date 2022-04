Friday, April 1st 2022, 4:41 am

By: News 9

Police Search For Suspect Responsible For 3 Fires In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police are looking for the suspect responsible for three fires in southwest Oklahoma City near 53rd and Western.

According to police, the last fire broke out at a church near southwest 53rd and Klein avenue.

Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a gray hoodie while on a bike with a headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.