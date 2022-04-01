Ag Officials, Poultry Farmers Voice Concern After First Case Of 'Bird Flu' In Oklahoma

Thursday, March 31st 2022, 9:44 pm

Oklahoma reported its first confirmed case of avian influenza, better known as bird flu. Officials say it was found in a wild duck in Payne County.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry tell News 9 a good Samaritan found a wild duck that appeared to be sick. The duck was taken to the veterinarian, and it tested positive for bird flu.

Dr. Rod Hall said avian influenza has been circulating in Europe for two years. This spring, it made its way to several states, one being Oklahoma. He urges farmers to take extra precautions to protect their poultry.

“The virus is so easily transmitted that once we find out that the domestic poultry farm is infected with this virus, we have to what we call depopulate or euthanize all of the birds on that farm because if we don't that virus keeps infecting more and more,” Dr. Hall said.

If there's an outbreak poultry farmers could face a huge financial loss.

“Big poultry, if they get it there then we lose the ability in that part of the United States to sell our products overseas. About 30% of the poultry products that we produce here in the United States are sold overseas. That provides our poultry producers and our farmers extra income,” Dr. Hall said.

“As much money that we have invested, I mean this is a high capital business and as much as we have invested, we stay nervous,” Brent Bolen said.

Dr. Hall said farmers should make biosecurity a priority for protecting their poultry. Brent Bolen with Bolen Farms says they're constantly working to protect their birds from possible outbreaks. They believe they're prepared to fight this virus.

“We deal with other diseases that can be transmitted to one farm to the next. That's one reason why we use confinement operations to protect the birds from those diseases,” Bolen said.

Although the virus is considered dangerous to poultry species officials say for people this virus is a low risk.



