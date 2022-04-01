Crews Battle Fire At Vacant Building In NW OKC

Friday, April 1st 2022, 8:10 am

By: News 9

{4-1-2022 Update (8 a.m.)}:

Fire crews responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building in the 5300 block of Willow Cliff Dr. Thursday night around 8:40 p.m.

After arriving on scene, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the building.

Fire crews learned the fire started in an apartment on the first floor in a heating closet.

The fire then spread upwards into the unit and attic above, but firefighters were able to tame the fire to those parts of the building.

Investigators from the Oklahoma City Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was an issue in the HVAC system.

They also classified this fire as accidental.

The structure was vacant when the fire occurred and no injuries are being reported at this time.

The cost of damages to the structure are being estimated at $30,000.

--------------------------------------------------

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire in the 5300 block of Willow Cliff Rd Thursday night.

The roof of the building collapsed while firefighters battle the blaze.

The building was vacant and nobody was injured during the fire.



