Thursday, March 31st 2022, 7:21 pm

By: News 9

Due to continued repairs to a waterline by the City of Oklahoma City, Putnam City North High School will be in Distance Learning Friday, April 1.

The repairs have caused a limited water supply to the school building.

Grab and go meal service will be available at PC North between 10 a.m. – Noon.

All other Putnam City Schools will continue with regular, in-person learning Friday.