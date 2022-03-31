Air Force Veteran Walking For Ukraine Gets Generous Donation

Thursday, March 31st 2022, 6:32 pm

Ray Opalka started walking to raise money for Ukraine a few weeks ago, and he just got some good news that he says inspires him to continue his mission.

“They’re walking hundreds of miles trying to get to Poland or Moldova, I can walk 50 miles,” said Opalka.

He started his 50 mile walk for Ukraine earlier this month, he committed to walk as much as he could, whenever he could, but with two bad hips, his journey hasn’t gone as planned.

“So, I just did 10 miles on Sunday, and today I’m just going to do four, and then I’ll do another seven or eight this weekend and slowly build up to the 50,” said Opalka.

California businessman and former Oklahoman Bob Nouri saw the story online and was moved to help.

“It really breaks my heart when I see how people are suffering and dying and you’re trying to do this, so you inspired me to help,” said Nouri.

Opalka’s goal is to raise $10,000 to help Ukrainian refugees, and Thursday Nouri surprised him with some good news. He would be donating $8,500 to his cause.

“I offered to help raise whatever, you’re short up to ten thousand dollars,” said Nouri.

“Bob, I don’t know… I have no words, thank you doesn’t sum it up,” Opalka said as he saw the check for the first time. An act of kindness at just the right time

“I was ready to throw in the towel last night and say that I just can’t do the 50, but I was like no I’m going to finish the 50, I don’t care if it takes me another month,” said Opalka.

Houri humbly deflects any credit for his generous donation.

“I was inspired by you and really I should be thanking you,” said Nouri.

Opalka is still accepting donations and assures every donation will continue to go to help Ukrainian Refugees. Donations can be made at www.givesendgo.come/g2wgw



