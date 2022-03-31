Thursday, March 31st 2022, 6:32 pm

Civil Rights Lawsuit Against OKC & Former Officer Convicted Of Rape Will Go To Trial

Victims of a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of serial rape said ‘No’ on Thursday to a settlement offer to their civil rights lawsuit. The lawsuit is against the City of Oklahoma City and Daniel Holtzclaw, who is serving a 263 year prison sentence.

The city's attorney confirmed their settlement offer to the victims was not accepted in federal court. Attorneys for the victims said their fight was not over.

On the table at the federal courthouse in downtown Oklahoma City was an undisclosed settlement offer. An attorney for seven of the victims raped and sexually assaulted by Holtzclaw turned the city's offer down.

“They’re not taking their pain and anguish seriously and they’re taking them through this very destructive process,” said Demario Solomon-Simmons, attorney.

Holtzclaw was convicted in 2015 on 18 sex crimes he committed while on duty and employed by the city.

“Eight years after being brutalized and sexually assaulted by the Oklahoma City officer Daniel Holtzclaw,” said Solomon-Simmons. “Our clients are still being victimized by Oklahoma City.”

The convicted man's family had a much different response to the declined offer.

“This will allow us to present the mountain of evidence that proves Daniel is innocent and the Oklahoma City Police Department railroaded him through a flawed, biased investigation,” said Jenny Holtzclaw, sister.

Holtzclaw said the next time her brother will be in court will be at the federal civil rights lawsuit trial. The victim's attorneys said they are confident in their case.

“We’re going to continue to fight and continue to do everything legally,” said Solomon-Simmons. “If it takes us to the United States Supreme Court that’s what we will do to make sure these women get the justice they deserve.”

A trial date has not been set for the civil case.



