Witness Recounts Apartment Shooting In Broad Daylight, OCPD Searching For Suspect

Frightening moments caught on camera as a man gets shot at in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

Chris McClure, who witnessed the shooting, said he has heard of incidents from time to time but never experienced anything like this. Now, he’s just hoping police can catch the person responsible.

“As I was standing about to lock up my car a car pulls in just within a couple cars of where mine was as you can see in the video that door pops open and several shots are fired,” said McClure.

The drive-by shooting happened at an apartment complex near I-240 and South May.

“Several shots were fired, I want to say to the tune of almost 10, it was a lot,” he said.

Chris McClure was parked a few cars down from the victim as a dark sedan approached not far behind.

“Seemingly tailing the victim’s vehicle, passes by, stops briefly, passenger side door opens multiple shots are fired at the victim and at the vehicle. From the video it appears that the victim’s vehicle was specifically targeted in this incident,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“I immediately jumped back in my car and just stayed down in there until I could see in my mirror that they drove off. I didn’t know who they were targeting or anything of the sort, so I stayed in for a time until I felt it was safe enough to go inside,” said the witness.

Police arrived on scene to find 9 AR-15 casings on the ground.

“A very brazen crime in the middle of the day. The capability for children to be out playing, so we definitely want to get this person identified,” said Quirk.

“It’s pretty frightening of course, I mean you’re minding your own business in the middle of the afternoon, you see a car and hear gunshots yeah, it’s pretty scary. Luckily there wasn’t anybody else around.,” said McClure.

Police said four cars were struck by gunfire. Anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers at 405-235-7300.







