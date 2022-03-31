×
Breaking News: Edmond Police Shoot, Injure Suspect Following Domestic Dispute Call
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 31)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, March 31st 2022, 5:40 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 31)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's March 31, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
Top Headlines
Plaque Memorializes Tulsa's First Baseball Stadium
Grant Stephens
Dozens of former baseball players and fans went to the site of Tulsa's first baseball stadium on March 31. A plaque was dedicated and embedded into the spot where home plate used to be when the stadium was built in 1934. News On 6's Grant Stephens gave us a look at the stadium's history.
Tulsa CRT Struggles To Keep Up With Mental Health Calls
Ashlyn Brothers
Tulsa's Crisis Response Team said mental health crisis calls are on the rise and they can barely keep up. The Crisis Response Team can only provide mental health help Monday through Friday during normal business hours, but the need is much greater.
Governor Stitt Visits Former Prisoners At New Bartlesville Business
Chinh Doan
Governor Kevin Stitt traveled around Green Country on March 31 for some campaign events. He stopped by a Bartlesville business that is owned by former prisoners who turned their lives around and want to help others.
Stitt Appoints Former District Attorney To State Pardon & Parole Board
News 9
Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday he has appointed Cathy Stocker to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board.
