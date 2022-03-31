Stitt Appoints Former District Attorney To State Pardon & Parole Board

Thursday, March 31st 2022, 4:26 pm

By: News 9

Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday he has appointed Cathy Stocker to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board.

“Cathy has committed her professional career to bringing justice to victims and their families and preserving law and order in our state,” said Gov. Stitt. “She is an advocate for justice, and I am glad to have her serve Oklahoma in this new capacity.”

Stocker served Oklahoma’s fourth district, comprised of Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher Counties, for 28 years as the district attorney before retiring in 2010. Stocker was the appointee of the Oklahoma Bar Association on the five-member District Attorneys Council from 1991 to 2010, serving as vice chair and then chair of the board her last two years. She was also on the board of directors of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association, serving as president from 2009 to 2010.

While district attorney, Stocker and her staff implemented a domestic violence prosecution program in Canadian and Garfield Counties as well as domestic violence task forces. She and her staff also implemented the Garfield County Drug Court and was a founding member of the Garfield County Child Advocacy Council. Stocker was also an appointed member of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and served as chair multiple times.

Stocker completed her undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1972 and earned her juris doctor from the university in 1975. She has been a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association since 1975; receiving the Mona S. Lambird spotlight award in 2000 for exemplifying professionalism and good works that assisted, promoted, or advanced women in law. Stocker was also president of the Garfield County Bar Association in 1996 and was honored with its lifetime achievement award in 2009. She is also the former president and current member of the board of the Denny Price Enid YMCA and serves as president of the Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation.

Gov. Stitt’s appointment order can be read here.



