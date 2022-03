Thursday, March 31st 2022, 2:11 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

IRS Has More Than $1 Billion In Refunds Up For Grabs

The Internal Revenue Service said it has a lot of unclaimed refund money dating back several years.

The agency said it's tied to nearly 1,500,000 taxpayers who didn't file a return in 2018, but there's only a three year window to claim the refund.

People who didn't file back then and are owed money need to file that old return by this year's deadline on April 18.