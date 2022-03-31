2022 March Madness: Eric Church Cancels Texas Concert So He Can Watch UNC-Duke In Final Four

Thursday, March 31st 2022, 1:10 pm

By: CBS Sports

Ball is life, and that is very true for country music star Eric Church. The singer loves basketball so much that he is canceling a concert in order to watch his favorite college hoops team, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. To make sure he does not miss them play in the Final Four vs. Duke, Church has rescheduled a concert that was originally planned for Saturday, April 2 in Texas -- the same day as the game.

Church sent out a message to his fans on Wednesday, saying he simply has to watch the Tar Heels face the Blue Devils on Saturday instead of perform.

"I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years, but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream," Church said.

Church also admitted it is "the most selfish thing" he has ever asked fans, and some fans are agreeing with him.

Sports fans often do crazy things for their team and, after this, at least no one can question Church's dedication to the Tar Heels. There's plenty of evidence that he loves North Carolina. Church, who hails from Granite Falls, N.C., even has a song about the state, appropriately named "Carolina."

