Thursday, March 31st 2022, 12:54 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma Businessman Puts Valuable Baseball Card Up For Sale

An Oklahoma businessman, who wants to remain anonymous, is selling a rare and valuable baseball card.

According to The Oklahoman, the owner is auctioning off a 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card online.

The newspaper said it's expected to bring in $3 million.

Bidding on the card will end tonight.

The owner said he plans to donate all of the money to Oklahoma Boys and Girls clubs across the state.

If you're interested, you can find the auction at MileHighCardCo.com.