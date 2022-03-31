×
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, March 31st 2022, 10:13 am
By:
Lacey Swope
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 31, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Thursday Morning Forecast for March 31, 2022.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Thursday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 30, 2022.
Bristow Voters To Decide On Changing City's Form Of Government
Jordan Tidwell
People in Bristow will decide Tuesday, April 5 whether to change from their current form of government with a mayor to a new style of having a city manager instead. Bristow has a mayor, which means the mayor has executive power. A city manager would operate more like a CEO of the city.
Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Meets With Oklahoma Republican Senators
Alex Cameron
President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, will almost certainly be confirmed by the Senate late next week, but for now she is still making the rounds and visiting individually with Senators.
Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect After Robbery At IBC Bank
News On 6
An investigation is underway after a robbery at the IBC Bank on E Skelly Dr. in Tulsa.
Therapy Thoughts: Dealing With Long Term Grief & Diagnosing Gambling Addiction
News On 6
From dealing with long-lasting grief to understanding if you have an addiction. Every 'Therapy Thursday' we try to answer your mental health questions. Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 at 4 to help us.
