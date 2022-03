Thursday, March 31st 2022, 10:14 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a train collided with a pedestrian Thursday morning.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. near North Rockwell Avenue and Melrose Lane.

At this time, authorities said they have already cleared the scene.

The pedestrian's condition is not yet known.

Police said an investigation into the collision is underway.

This is a developing story.