Thursday, March 31st 2022, 8:03 am

By: News 9

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

The fire was reported in the 1000 block of Northeast 27th Street.

EMSA is on the scene, but no injuries are being reported at this time.

The house was reported as vacant and the utilities were shut off,

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.