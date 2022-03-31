New Law Restricts Marijuana Grow Houses From Opening Near Schools

Thursday, March 31st 2022, 6:52 am

A new law banning grow houses planning to open near schools took effect this week after being signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Grow houses are no longer allowed to open within 1000 feet of a school.

Once the Governor signed it into law Wednesday, it took immediate emergency effect.

Senate Bill 1511 was written after construction began on a marijuana grow facility in a section of the former Crossroads Mall.

The problem is it would have been right next door to Santa Fe South Charter School, which currently owns the east side of the mall.

“We’re not interested in any size marijuana grow retail storage or any other type of marijuana facility in proximity to where we serve kids,” said Santa Fe South Charter School Superintendent, Chris Brewster.

When the state laws were written up, they banned dispensaries from being inside 1000 feet of a school, however, grow houses were never considered.

It's important to note with this new legislation, that currently licensed grow houses are grandfathered in, which means this law only prevents new ones from popping up.