Chilly Temperatures Ahead Of Rain Chances

Thursday, March 31st 2022, 6:37 am

A cold start to Thursday!

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s to begin the day.

We will see a light wintry mix of rain and snow in northern Oklahoma this morning.

Thursday afternoon will be chilly, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the northwest wind will make it feel cooler.

On Thursday night, temperatures will drop back in the 30s again.

Look for highs in the 70s Friday.

In the afternoon Friday, rain and storm chances go up.

We will watch storms developing along the cold front in the northwest.

There is a very low risk in the west for these storms to become severe.

Hail and wind will be threats and rain will continue to spread to the east through Friday evening.

Totals across the state look light.

Trace to .25 inches for most areas and the rain ends Friday night.