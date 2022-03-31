×
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 30)
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 10:38 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 30)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 30)
Top Headlines
Police React To Video Showing Arrest Of Woman During Mental Health Episode
Ashlyn Brothers
Some people are upset with Tulsa Police after body cam footage from last October shows them arresting a woman experiencing a mental health episode. The video circulating on social media is about six minutes long. Tulsa Police released four hours of un-edited body cam video and a statement giving context.
Police React To Video Showing Arrest Of Woman During Mental Health Episode
Ashlyn Brothers
Some people are upset with Tulsa Police after body cam footage from last October shows them arresting a woman experiencing a mental health episode. The video circulating on social media is about six minutes long. Tulsa Police released four hours of un-edited body cam video and a statement giving context.
Tulsa City Council Reject Police Oversight Program Proposal
McKenzie Gladney
The Tulsa City Council rejected a proposal to create an oversight board for the police department. The last time this proposal was brought up was in 2019. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney was at the meeting and joined us live with more details.
Tulsa City Council Reject Police Oversight Program Proposal
McKenzie Gladney
The Tulsa City Council rejected a proposal to create an oversight board for the police department. The last time this proposal was brought up was in 2019. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney was at the meeting and joined us live with more details.
Daycare Desert: Childcare Crisis In Oklahoma
Dana Hertneky
The number of licensed childcare providers is decreasing in Oklahoma. In 2008, there were 6,000. However, this year, that number is closer to 2,300. It's a crisis across the state. News On 6's Dana Hertneky traveled to Kiowa County for this Oklahoma's Own Original Report.
Daycare Desert: Childcare Crisis In Oklahoma
Dana Hertneky
The number of licensed childcare providers is decreasing in Oklahoma. In 2008, there were 6,000. However, this year, that number is closer to 2,300. It's a crisis across the state. News On 6's Dana Hertneky traveled to Kiowa County for this Oklahoma's Own Original Report.
Several Residents Displaced After Fire Damaged Tulsa Apartment Building
Grant Stephens
A fire at the Pioneer Plaza apartment building just north of downtown Tulsa forced dozens of people to evacuate Wednesday afternoon. The Fire started on one of the upper floors of the 11-story building - forcing the building's residents to huddle outside in the parking lot or watch the smoke from their balconies.
Several Residents Displaced After Fire Damaged Tulsa Apartment Building
Grant Stephens
A fire at the Pioneer Plaza apartment building just north of downtown Tulsa forced dozens of people to evacuate Wednesday afternoon. The Fire started on one of the upper floors of the 11-story building - forcing the building's residents to huddle outside in the parking lot or watch the smoke from their balconies.
View More Stories
