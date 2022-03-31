Local Leaders Weigh In On Norman Homeless Shelter Relocation

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 9:19 pm

The conversation continues over the potential relocation of the Norman warming shelter near a school, this time the Sheriff is weighing in.

If approved, it would move the shelter out of city limits and into Cleveland County's jurisdiction. The Sheriff is concerned about how they would regulate it so close to a school.

“My concern is not just the aspect of sex offenders that may stay there but it is just the transient population that we are seeing,” said Chris Amason, the Cleveland County Sheriff.

He is also worried about people wandering around the area.

“Once a person checks in at the shelter they are not allowed to exit and re-enter,” said Lee Hall, the Norman Councilmember for Ward 4.

The Norman City Council consulted the State Department of Commerce and HUD representatives on screening registered sex offenders.

The City Manager said it would require changes to their intake process.

“We would have to expand that document to include questions about our ability to verify your status on that sex offenders’ registration list that is doable and achievable on our part,” said Darrel Pyle, the Norman City Manager.

The City Council said they also have two security guards working 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. while people are at the shelter.

“We really need to start focusing on not who can’t stay there but who does stay there. Several people who stay at the shelter are currently employed but are having troubles securing temporary or permanent housing,” said Hall.

Leaders in the community are still uneasy about the new location near Le Monde International School.

“Even if we do take these measures, which I do appreciate you looking at it and putting the work in on it, I still see nothing good. There is going to be something bad that happens eventually just give it time,” said Kelly Lynn, The Norman Councilmember for Ward 3.

“Ultimately it is just best to find a different location that is more accommodating and going to provide for the safety and security of everyone involved,” said the Cleveland County Sheriff.

Lance Seeright, the Executive Director of Le Monde said: “The safety of our students is our primary concern. It is our duty to educate and protect the children entrusted to our care, so it is incumbent upon us to bring our concerns to the city’s leadership. Our school community supports increased services for those who are experiencing homelessness, and teaching empathy and compassion for others is central to our learning experience. We are simply asking that our students and staff be considered in these discussions.”

According to the City Manager they are still doing their research and have a lease on the shelter in downtown until August.



