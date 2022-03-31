Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 9:19 pm

Wrong Way Crashes On The Rise In Oklahoma, Many Involving Intoxicated Drivers

Wrong way drivers are a growing concern for law enforcement across the state.

Sunday, a passenger in an SUV was nearly killed when she was hit by a drunk driver on I-40.

According to AAA, an average of 500 people die in wrong way crashes every year in the United States. In many of those crashes, the driver at fault was intoxicated.

“We get wrong way driver calls on the interstate all the time. I’ve been doing this ten years and in the last three it is overwhelming,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster.

On Sunday, troopers were called to I-40 after a call about a wrong way driver. Soon as they arrived, they saw the crash unfold.

The aftermath of the crash was devastating.

According to the 911 caller, suspected drunk driver Geraldine Azofeifa was in the eastbound lane headed west.

“When an intoxicated driver is driving on the interstate at a high rate of speed, almost always, it's a high percentage they are in that inside lane because they believe they are in the right lane,” said Foster.

It happens often enough that troopers worn their own of its dangers.

“I know we teach young troopers when they're coming out, if you are working overnight and you're proceeding to a call as soon as practical, get out of that inside lane,” said Foster.



