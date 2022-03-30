Man Arrested, Accused Of Throwing Hatchet At Police Car

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 6:02 pm

A man is behind bars, accused of throwing a hatchet at a police car. This after the man had struck another car with people inside of it.

In the officer's body camera video, you can see 43-year-old Russell Johnson walking around with a hatchet.

"Hey, why don't you drop that? Hey, drop it!" said the officer.

But Johnson doesn't respond.

"Officer gets in his car to drive over to where the suspect is," said Msgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police. "As he's driving there on the officer's body cam you see the hatchet actually hits the officer's windshield."

The officer begins walking towards Johnson continuing to tell me to get on the ground.

"Put your hands behind your back, don't move!" the officer yells out.

The officer then arrests Johnson on an assault and battery on a police officer and damage to property complaints.

"Very frightening situation," said Knight. "Obviously for not only the people who called police, but a very alarming situation for the officers as well, having somebody actually hurl a hatchet at them as they're driving."

Fortunately, no one was injured. The officer's vehicle was also dented along with the broken windshield. Police don't know why Johnson was carrying a hatchet or why he threw it.



