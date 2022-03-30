News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 30)

ONG Employee Helps Put Out Fire After Crash: "God Had Me In The Right Place At The Right Time"

An Oklahoma Natural Gas employee helped put out a fire after a bad wreck on Highway 75, while a man was trapped in the vehicle. A fiery crash on Highway 75 near 76th Street North left three people ejected from their car earlier this month after driving off the road. Before any first responders or news cameras were there, Shane Richardson pulled over to help.