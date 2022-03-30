Oklahoma Joins A Dozen GOP-Led States To Enact Transgender Sports Ban

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 5:46 pm

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law barring transgender girls from participating in women's sports, joining a dozen other states with similar laws.

The Oklahoma bill signed Wednesday was introduced last year and stalled in the state Senate. Now, just 90 days ahead of primary elections and following national controversy, conversations around these types of proposed laws have heated up across the country.

“We’re going to protect women in sports in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

Thirteen states with Republican governors -- nearly half of all GOP led states -- have enacted similar laws banning transgender girls from the field of play.

The first law of its kind was passed in 2020. Nine states passed laws in 2021. Three states, including Oklahoma, joined the list in 2022.

“The NCAA rules have proven to be insufficient,” Senate President Pro. Tem. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said.

Earlier this month, Lia Thomas became the first known transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship.

Last year, a warning from the NCAA chilled the debate in Oklahoma, potentially jeopardizing more than $20 million generated from the annual Women's College World Series hosted in Oklahoma City.

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected," the NCAA Board of Directors said in a statement.

“No, we’re not concerned about it,” Stitt said. “If the NCAA had a problem with it, we’re going to do what’s right for all these ladies behind me.”

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has had a policy concerning transgender athletes since 2015. A spokesman said they've never been asked by a school to step in and enforce the policy.