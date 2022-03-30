OKC Man Accused In Killing Of Girlfriend's 7-Month-Old Baby

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 5:15 pm

An Oklahoma City man who was already in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center had a murder complaint added to his list of charges, according to Oklahoma City police officials.

Police said Michael Brown, 20 was accused in the 2021 killing of his girlfriend’s seven-month-old baby boy. The state medical examiner recently ruled the infant’s death a homicide.

Police opened their investigation following the baby’s death five days after he was brought to OU Children’s Hospital last September.

Investigators said Brown was watching the seven-month-old baby at his girlfriend's southwest Oklahoma City apartment while she was at work.

“When officers arrived, the medical people were already tending to the child,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The baby was transported to Children’s Hospital.”

Investigators said the baby was unresponsive and in full-arrest. A doctor told police Zailen Howell had abusive head trauma that resulted in a fatal brain bleed.

According to an arrest warrant, Brown told police he put the baby to sleep and started cleaning the apartment. When he checked on Howell, Brown said foam was coming out of the baby's mouth and nose. Brown told investigators he put a pack of frozen burritos on the baby to "lighten him up."

Brown said he called the baby's mother who advised him to call 911. Brown told police he started CPR on the baby before paramedics arrived, but the child was never revived and died in the hospital.

“It was earlier this month theME ruled on it,” said Knight. “Ruled blunt force trauma was what caused the child’s death, ruled it a homicide.”

Police had to wait for the medical examiner's ruling before they could name Brown a suspect.

“The suspect was already sitting in jail on unrelated charges,” said Knight. “He’s had a murder complaint added to those list of charges.”

The medical examiner said besides the fatal brain swelling, the baby has a spine fracture and several upper respiratory illnesses.