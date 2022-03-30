OHP Offers Safety Tips For Motorcycle Riders

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 5:01 pm

By: Hannah Scholl

As warmer temperatures have returned this Spring, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said now is most dangerous time of year for motorcyclists.

After the cold months, trooper said one of the biggest problems are motorcyclists driving without checking their tires first.

They suggest making sure your motorcycle is in good working order before taking it out on the highway.

Here’s how you do that: Check the tire pressure and take it for a spin around the block before hitting main roads.

For the public, OHP is reminding people to check for motorcyclists when changing lanes.

"Before you move, before you change lanes, before you pull the wheel, look,” OHP trooper Eric Foster said. “Make sure that you look once, look twice, look three times. Be always moving your head, looking around."

OHP offers free eight-hour safety courses for motorcyclists called Safe Riders which take place Saturdays through the spring and summer.

They're still scheduling them for the year, and they encourage people to attend.