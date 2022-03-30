OSBI Investigating 78-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death At Pottawatomie County Safety Center

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 4:51 pm

Russell Gage, says his 78-year-old father Jerry Gage, was assaulted at the Pottawatomie County Safety Center two weeks ago.

Gage says his father was taken to OU Health on March 14 and put on life support.

OSBI and the Public Safety Center have not released any details, but they are investigating the case.

"He came off life support this Sunday and passed away this Monday," Russell said. "He was on life support for 12 days."

Russell says he feels pain, but he also feels frustration and confusion about what exactly happened to his father.

"From what the doctors told me, he had multiple broken ribs, multiple fractures to the jaw, and multiple injuries to the head," Russell said. "He was beaten severely at the facility."

Gage says he has reached out to multiple agencies, including the District Attorney, Shawnee police, public safety center, and OSBI about his father, but has not received any answers.

He says no one should have to go through what he's going through.

"It's devastating," Russell said. "They should be held accountable for this type of activity, and something should be done."

Gage says he wants the safety center to take responsibility for what happened.

OSBI says it only has a partial role in the investigation and the Pottawatomie County Safety Center is the lead for investigation on this case.

Pottawatomie County Safety Center has not responded to News 9's request for comment.