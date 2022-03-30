Sassy Mama: Yummy Carrot Sheet Cake


Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 5:01 pm
By: News 9


Ingredients:

  1. 1 1/2 cups vegetable or canola oil
  2. 4 eggs
  3. 2 teaspoons vanilla or vanilla paste
  4. 3 (4 ounce) jars carrot baby food
  5. 2 cups all-purpose flour
  6. 2 teaspoons baking soda
  7. 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  8. 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  9. 1/2 cup grated carrot
  10. 1 cup flaked coconut
  11. 1 cup chopped pecans

Frosting:

  1. 4 ounces Philadelphia cream cheese, room temperature
  2. 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
  3. 1 teaspoon vanilla
  4. 3 tablespoons milk 
  5. 3-4 cups powdered sugar

Directions For Cake:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Spray a large baking sheet (13x18x1) with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. 
  3. In a large bowl beat together the eggs and oil till creamy using a hand mixer.  
  4. Use a medium sized bowl to mix together the dry ingredients.
  5. Mix in the baby food and vanilla into the egg mixture.
  6. Slowly add the dry ingredients while continuing to mix.
  7. Once all of the dry ingredients are mixed in stir in the fresh carrot shreds, coconut and pecans.
  8. Pour the batter onto a prepared baking sheet and bake for 30-35 minutes.
  9. Test the center with a toothpick to make sure it is cooked through.
  10. While the cake is baking it is time to make the frosting.

Directions For Icing:

  1. In a saucepan, melt the butter and cream cheese over medium heat.
  2. Stir in the vanilla and slowly add powdered sugar while continuing to stir.
  3. Add milk as needed.
  4. Pour the warm frosting over the warm carrot cake.
  5. Sprinkle with additional pecans!

