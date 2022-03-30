Sassy Mama: Yummy Carrot Sheet Cake
Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 5:01 pm
By:
News 9
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups vegetable or canola oil
- 4 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla or vanilla paste
- 3 (4 ounce) jars carrot baby food
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 cup grated carrot
- 1 cup flaked coconut
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Frosting:
- 4 ounces Philadelphia cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 3-4 cups powdered sugar
Directions For Cake:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray a large baking sheet (13x18x1) with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a large bowl beat together the eggs and oil till creamy using a hand mixer.
- Use a medium sized bowl to mix together the dry ingredients.
- Mix in the baby food and vanilla into the egg mixture.
- Slowly add the dry ingredients while continuing to mix.
- Once all of the dry ingredients are mixed in stir in the fresh carrot shreds, coconut and pecans.
- Pour the batter onto a prepared baking sheet and bake for 30-35 minutes.
- Test the center with a toothpick to make sure it is cooked through.
- While the cake is baking it is time to make the frosting.
Directions For Icing:
- In a saucepan, melt the butter and cream cheese over medium heat.
- Stir in the vanilla and slowly add powdered sugar while continuing to stir.
- Add milk as needed.
- Pour the warm frosting over the warm carrot cake.
- Sprinkle with additional pecans!
Click here to follow Sassy Mama on Facebook.