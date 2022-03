Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 3:06 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma Blood Institute and Mathis Brothers are hosting a blood drive from Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15 behind the Design Studio at 3434 West Reno in Oklahoma City. The drive will be open from 1pm to 6pm each day.

One donor will win a $1,000 shopping spree from Mathis Brothers and all donors will receive a T-shirt, pet bandana and a free admission to the OKC Zoo.

Book your appointments here.