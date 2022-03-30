Campus Correspondent: War Effects On Oklahoma Students

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 10:17 am

By: News 9

International college students already have it tough, being so far away from their families.

But students from Russia and Ukraine also find themselves caught in the middle of a historic global crisis.

Around 2,000 international students are at the University of Oklahoma and around 6,000 students from other countries are attending universities statewide.

The International Advisory Committee represents international students at OU.

They're encouraging students with ties to Ukraine to reach out to them on social media or via email for support, and to also utilize the university's mental health resources or advisors in the college of international studies.