AERO Oklahoma Day Held At State Capitol

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 10:09 am

Happening in the Capitol's rotunda Wednesday, the Aviation and Aerospace industries will advocate for their needs moving forward, while also raising awareness of what this industry does for Oklahomans.

The aerospace, aviation and defense industry generates $44 billion per year of economic activity, has 120,000 direct jobs and pays an average of $73,300 a year.

"I'm a little biased. I think this is a neat and cool career field, but this is a career field those kids can go into, make a good living and stay and raise a family here in Oklahoma," said Grayson Ardies, the State Director of Aeronautics.

At the Capitol Wednesday, leaders will be discussing what they need to continue to grow, asking for support through legislation, and looking for solutions to the workforce challenge.

"At the end of the day, anything you want to do in aerospace and aviation, you can do right here," said Ardies.

Ardies says students from across Oklahoma will also get a chance to see Wednesday's activities, hoping they will see a path to a job in this industry like an accountant, mechanic, pilot and more.

Throughout the day Wednesday, they will have plenty of activities to come and see what this industry has to offer.



