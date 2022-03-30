Wind Advisory Issued For Several Oklahoma Counties Following Overnight Storms

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 7:17 am

Windy and cool weather is expected for Wednesday.

There might be a few light showers passing by Wednesday as well.

Grab a jacket as it will remain chilly most of the day!

The severe weather threat shifts east following overnight storms in the metro.

Tornadoes, some large, will be possible out east!

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a wind advisory has been issued for the following counties across Oklahoma through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Garvin; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Logan; Major; McClain; Oklahoma; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward