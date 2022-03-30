Gov. Stitt To Sign Bill Banning Transgender Girls From Female School Sports

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 6:54 am

Gov. Kevin Stitt will sign a bill into law that bans transgender women from competing in female sports.

The Governor plans to sign Senate Bill 2, also known as the "Save Women's Sports Act," at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

He'll be joined by different lawmakers and female athletes.

This bill will prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams in Oklahoma schools.

Just last week, it passed through the Senate in a 37-7 vote.

Along party lines in the house, the vote was 79-18.

Supporters of the bill argue it's intended to make sure biological female athletes don't have opportunities taken away from them.

“No one is saying you can’t compete in sports. All I’m saying is we need to leave female sports to biological females,” said State Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin.

Meanwhile, opposers of the bill believe its rhetoric is harmful to people in in the transgender community.

“It saddens me that we are not considering the group of people that we are in fact marginalizing, telling them over and over again you do not belong in sports in your school,” said Cindy Munson, a Democrat Rep. from OKC.

Oklahoma will now join more than 10 states across the country who have also enacted transgender sports bans.