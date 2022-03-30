×
Links Mentioned On March 30, 2022
Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 4:10 am
By:
News 9
Here are the links mentioned on March 30, 2022.
Amazon, Union Organizers Face Off Again In Alabama
Associated Press
For union organizers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, the second time could be a charm — or not.
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 30)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 30, 2022 noon newscast now.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
News 9
News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Chris Rock's Comedy Show Tickets Are In High Demand Following Oscars
News On 6
Tickets to Chris Rock's comedy show are on the rise following the Oscar slap between him and Will Smith.
Pledge Of Allegiance Lawsuit Reaches $90,000 Settlement In Texas
News On 6
A student, who claimed her right to free speech was violated five years ago, is getting $90,000 in a settlement from a federal lawsuit.
Donate Blood, Enter To Win Mathis Brothers Shopping Spree
News On 6
Give blood and be entered to win a $1,000 Mathis Brothers shopping spree.
The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dies Of Brain Tumor At 33
Associated Press
Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.
Study: Exercise Can Help Stave Off Dementia In Men
CBS News
A large Japanese study found that moderate-to-vigorous physical activity may significantly reduce the risk of disabling dementia in men. The study tracked nearly 44,000 older adults with follow-ups after 10 years.
Study: Treating Teens For Substance Abuse Can Help With Depression
CBS News
Treating depressed teenagers for substance abuse can help with symptoms of depression, according to a new study from Duke University.
TCC, OSU-Tulsa Partnership Adds Psychology Major To College Park Program
News On 6
The College Park partnership between TCC and OSU Tulsa is expanding just months after launching. Leaders said they will add Psychology as a second major to the program.
Twinkle, Twinkle Giant Star, Astronomers See How Far You Are
Associated Press
Astronomers have discovered the farthest star yet, a super-hot, super-bright giant that formed nearly 13 billion years ago at the dawn of the cosmos.
