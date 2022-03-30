Norman Regional NICU Cameras Help Families Separated From Newborns

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 9:44 pm

A metro hospital unveiled new technology to keep parents connected to some of the tiniest patients.

The cameras in the Norman Regional NICU function almost like a souped-up baby monitor.

The cameras are not only good for families dealing with COVID-19 but families like the Johnson's, who had a difficult labor causing complications for weeks.

“I just cried and cried; I did not want to leave her,” said Keera Johnson.

After giving birth four weeks early due to preeclampsia Johnson left Norman Regional empty handed.

“I can’t even put it into words. You come to a hospital to have a baby and you expect to leave with your baby. Not getting to leave with her it was very hard,” said the new mom.

Just over three pounds, Felicity is a fighter but still needs time in the NICU to grow and develop.

“I felt like I was a bad mom for not being up here for 8+ hours a day,” said Johnson.

Community funding made it easier for families separated from their newborn.

“It helped my postpartum, it helped my recovery. Especially being at home and being able to pull her up I know ‘okay that is my baby, and my baby is safe, she is okay I can see her’ that first time it just meant everything,” she said.

The NICU is now equipped with ten cameras for families to check in and visit with their baby anytime.

“They have a camera it stays above her little bed. I have a log in that I can get in there and see her,” she said.

With limited visitation Johnson said extended family has also been able to meet baby Felicity.

“My mom was doing dishes and propped her up on her phone on the window seal and watched Felicity so yeah, anytime, anywhere. It’s great!” said Johnson.

Keera hopes to bring Felicity home in the next couple of weeks.



